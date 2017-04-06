Cubs' Hector Rondon rebounds, Carl Ed...

Cubs' Hector Rondon rebounds, Carl Edwards Jr. dominant in win over Cardinals

4 hrs ago

After hitting a game-winning home run, Kyle Schwarber was quick to point out Thursday that there were other heroes that contributed to the Cubs ' 6-4 victory at St. Louis. Despite allowing three home runs in World Baseball Classic play for Team Venezuela and struggling as recently as March 30 at Houston, Rondon quelled some worries in an important situation.

Chicago, IL

