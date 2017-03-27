Cubs begin title defense against Fowler, Cardinals
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Houston. Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Houston.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Thu
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
