Cubs beat Dodgers on Rizzo's RBI in ninth
If you weren't sold on a pair of Wrigley Field seats that went on sale earlier this year, there's a new piece of Cubs memorabilia that will have you rounding the bases and emptying your savings. Rather than raise the championship banner and hand out World Series rings on the same night, as most teams have done, the Cubs' management made a decision to save the ring ceremony for the second home game, on Wednesday night.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|17 hr
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Tue
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
