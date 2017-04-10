Cubs' Baez starts after injuring eye ...

Cubs' Baez starts after injuring eye in collision

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Chicago Cubs Javier Baez is attended to after he collided with Jayson Heyward while trying to catch a hit off the bat of Milwaukee Brewers Hernan Perez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday Someone forgot to tell that to one fan in Milwaukee , who thought it was a good idea to inflate a condom and throw it onto the field during Sunday's Brewers-Cubs game. Reigning MLB champions the Chicago Cubs suffered a walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Tampa Bay Rays trumped the Toronto Blue Jays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... 6 hr DoPhart 6
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... 19 hr BravePhart 2
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar 30 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC