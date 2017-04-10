Cubs' Baez starts after injuring eye in collision
Chicago Cubs Javier Baez is attended to after he collided with Jayson Heyward while trying to catch a hit off the bat of Milwaukee Brewers Hernan Perez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday Someone forgot to tell that to one fan in Milwaukee , who thought it was a good idea to inflate a condom and throw it onto the field during Sunday's Brewers-Cubs game. Reigning MLB champions the Chicago Cubs suffered a walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Tampa Bay Rays trumped the Toronto Blue Jays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|6 hr
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|19 hr
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC