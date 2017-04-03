Cubs' Baez collides with Heyward year after Schwarber injury
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward and Javier Baez collide while trying to catch a double off the bat of Milwaukee Brewers' Hernan Perez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 7, 2017, in Milwaukee. Baez left the game after the collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC