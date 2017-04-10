Cubs activate Duensing, Edwards Jr. g...

Cubs activate Duensing, Edwards Jr. goes on bereavement list

The Chicago Cubs activated left-handed pitcher Brian Duensing off of the 10-day disabled list and placed right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on the bereavement list Friday. Duensing, 34, experienced lower back tightness during spring training and made two rehab outings for Triple-A Iowa, throwing three scoreless innings.

