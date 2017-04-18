Contreras' slam powers Arrieta, Cubs to 12-8 win over Reds

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Cody Reed in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. . Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.