Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign
Chicago is honoring Cubs player Javier Baez with an honorary street in the center of the city's Puerto Rican community. The second baseman is scheduled to join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, other officials and fans for the unveiling of a street sign on Tuesday.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Sun
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
