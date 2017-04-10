Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez wi...

Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign

Chicago is honoring Cubs player Javier Baez with an honorary street in the center of the city's Puerto Rican community. The second baseman is scheduled to join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, other officials and fans for the unveiling of a street sign on Tuesday.

