'Chicago Fire' Taps Chicago Cubs All-...

'Chicago Fire' Taps Chicago Cubs All-Stars for Season 5 Finale

Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta, along with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, will appear in the season finale of the NBC drama. Star players Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta, along with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, are set to appear in the season five finale of Chicago Fire, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Chicago, IL

