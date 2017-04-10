'Chicago Fire' Taps Chicago Cubs All-Stars for Season 5 Finale
Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta, along with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, will appear in the season finale of the NBC drama. Star players Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta, along with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, are set to appear in the season five finale of Chicago Fire, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Wed
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Tue
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC