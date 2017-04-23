Chicago Cubs lose finale, but don't go down without a fight and first place
Be honest. When the Chicago Cubs scored that first run in the ninth inning, you thought they were coming back, didn't you? The Cubs fell short, but once again they fought to the last out-and left Cincinnati with first place.
