Chicago Cubs, Joe Maddon use new intentional walk rule on Yadier Molina
Chicago Cubs, Joe Maddon use new intentional walk rule on Yadier Molina Yadier Molina will be the answer to a trivia question. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nyHWh7 The Major League Baseball season has officially started and here are some of the best images from a memorable first day.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
