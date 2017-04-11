Chicago Cubs: Javier 'Javy' Baez Way unveiled in City of Chicago
Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez earned a special honor during the team's off-day Tuesday, as he had a Chicago street named after him. Just 24 years of age and Javier Baez already won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs, earned NLCS co-MVP honors and - now - has a street in Chicago named after him.
