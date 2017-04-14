Chicago Cubs: Cubs look to win another series as Pirates invade Wrigley
The Chicago Cubs have won two of three games in each series so far. Will that trend continue? They must defend their turf against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
