Chicago Cubs: Arrieta slides in front of Lester in rotation adjustment
The Chicago Cubs and Joe Maddon made their first rotation adjustment of the year. Jake Arrieta will slide in front of Jon Lester to allow the lefty to open the Los Angeles Dodgers series.
