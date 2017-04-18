Castro: Ring presentation poignant fo...

Castro: Ring presentation poignant for Baez

21 hrs ago

Had Javier Baez succumbed to his sorrow and let it distance himself from his dream, his wonderful performance that helped the Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years would not have been possible. And had Grace Davis not maintained her awesomely optimistic outlook in the face of serious medical difficulty, she would not have been there to give Baez his championship ring.

