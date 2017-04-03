Brewers edge Cubs in 11 innings

" Ryan Braun scored from third base on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in Major League Baseball on Friday night. Reliever Mike Montgomery worked an 0-2 count on Manny Pina with one out before throwing a changeup that bounced past catcher Willson Contreras to the backstop.

