Brewers edge Cubs in 11 innings

21 hrs ago

" Ryan Braun scored from third base on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in Major League Baseball on Friday night. Reliever Mike Montgomery worked an 0-2 count on Manny Pina with one out before throwing a changeup that bounced past catcher Willson Contreras to the backstop.

Chicago, IL

