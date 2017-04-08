Brewers 2, Cubs 1 (11 innings): Wild pitcha
Brewers 2, Cubs 1 : Wild pitch decides it Ryan Braun scores the game-winner on a night both Jimmy Nelson and JesAos Aguilar shine. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2pclhaz Brewers leftfielder Ryan Braun celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a wild pitch to beat the Cubs, 2-1, in 11 innings Friday night at Miller Park.
