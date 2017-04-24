Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs: Nesn TV schedule, live stream, 5 things to watch
The struggling Boston Red Sox, who are 2-5 since last Wednesday, will face the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs over these next three days. The Cubs, led by former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein who will be in town, are on top of the NL Central with a 12-9 record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC