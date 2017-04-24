Benintendi, Boston rock Cubs' Arrieta

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi gestures as he crosses the plate with a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Boston. ORG XMIT: MAEA104 less Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi gestures as he crosses the plate with a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park, Friday, April 28, 2017, in ... more Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer off Jake Arrieta during a five-run first inning and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 Friday night.

