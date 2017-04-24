Benintendi, Boston rock Cubs' Arrieta

Benintendi, Boston rock Cubs' Arrieta

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi gestures as he crosses the plate with a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Boston. ORG XMIT: MAEA104 less Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi gestures as he crosses the plate with a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park, Friday, April 28, 2017, in ... more Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer off Jake Arrieta during a five-run first inning and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar 30 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC