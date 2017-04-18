9-Year-Old Chicago Cubs Fan Can't Contain Excitement When Dad Surprises Him With Tickets
To reward him for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field, Kolt Kyler's dad bought him to tickets to a game at Wrigley Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC