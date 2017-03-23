Zack Greinke has solid start against Cubs
Pitcher Zack Greinke has one more spring start before he embarks on what he hopes is a bounce-back year for him and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the coming Major League Baseball season. In an outing he described as "solid," the right-hander went five innings plus two batters against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Thursday, allowing three runs and six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
