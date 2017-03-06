Worlds collide: 4 Classic teams vs. MLB clubs
More teams join the fray today, with three contests scheduled in Seoul and Tokyo, and the rest of the 16-team field will follow later in the week. In the meantime, a few Classic squads are warming up for the tournament in Arizona and Florida with exhibitions against Major League teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC