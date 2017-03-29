Why Aa s opening night starter was sc...

Why Aa s opening night starter was scratched against Cubs in Arizona

17 hrs ago

Bob Melvin says Kendall Graveman is on track to pitch Monday night's opener against the Angels. But because he was feeling under the weather a day ago, he didn't appear as scheduled against the Chicago Cubs in the A's Cactus League finale on Wednesday at Sloan Park.

Chicago, IL

