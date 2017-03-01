White Soxa s Abreu to jury: I ate fake passport on way to US

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz., on Feb. 27, 2017. Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is up next as a prosecution witness in the trial of a Florida sports agent and a baseball trainer accused of smuggling Cuban players from the communist island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.