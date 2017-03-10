Trophy visit definitely worth the wait

8 hrs ago

Ican remember standing in line for things growing up, usually on our annual road-trip family vacations – and usually with much whining by yours truly. You know, the standards: “My feet hurt!” “My legs are tired!” “I'm hot!” “When will we get to the front?!” Thursday night, as I watched Cub fan after Cub fan pose with the World Series trophy in the Challand Middle School gym, I realized that there seemed to be very few complaints about the wait.

