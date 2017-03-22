Tim Anderson signs record contract with Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hits during a Cactus League game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Phoenix. Tuscaloosa native and former Hillcrest High School star Tim Anderson has signed the most lucrative contract for a player with less than one season of Major League experience, USA Today and the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC