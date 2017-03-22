Tim Anderson signs record contract wi...

Tim Anderson signs record contract with Chicago White Sox

20 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hits during a Cactus League game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Phoenix. Tuscaloosa native and former Hillcrest High School star Tim Anderson has signed the most lucrative contract for a player with less than one season of Major League experience, USA Today and the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday morning.

