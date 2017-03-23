There's A Holographic Zapdos Pokemon ...

There's A Holographic Zapdos Pokemon Card Hanging In The Cubs Locker Room

Somewhere in the Cubs locker room is the proud owner of a number of a number of rare Pokemon cards, including a holographic Zapdos , the legendary electric bird that first appeared over 20 years ago in Red and Blue . The collection, hanging below some cleats in a plastic binder slip case, was spotted by Reddit user vanilla_thunder while watching the nightly news on Chicago's ABC 7 .

