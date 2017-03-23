The Cubs curbed their curse - who's next to douse a drought?
In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis, left, and shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrate their win after Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs, in Chicago. Now that the Cubs have broken baseball's oldest curse, who's next? Maybe it's the Indians' turn.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
