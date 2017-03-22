The Chicago Cubs Movie Is Happening Because Go Cubs Go
After more than 100 years of repeated failure, the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series again earlier this year. The collective excitement led to talk show appearances, a Saturday Night Live spot, random shenanigans involving Bill Murray and now, it's leading to a movie that will follow Cubbies catcher David Ross and the epic final game of his career that ended with the North Siders breaking the fabled Curse Of The Billy Goat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC