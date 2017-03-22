The Chicago Cubs Movie Is Happening B...

The Chicago Cubs Movie Is Happening Because Go Cubs Go

After more than 100 years of repeated failure, the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series again earlier this year. The collective excitement led to talk show appearances, a Saturday Night Live spot, random shenanigans involving Bill Murray and now, it's leading to a movie that will follow Cubbies catcher David Ross and the epic final game of his career that ended with the North Siders breaking the fabled Curse Of The Billy Goat.

Chicago, IL

