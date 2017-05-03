Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs 3.5.17
Former Texas Rangers Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez talks to the sports media about heading to the Hall of Fame at spring training in Surprise, Ariz., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister and Former Texas Rangers Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez hanging together before Pudge throws out the first pitch before the game as the Chicago Cubs play Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz., Sunday, March 5, 2017.
