Suburban fans get to present Cubs wit...

Suburban fans get to present Cubs with World Series rings

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Northwest Community Hospital nurse Jessie McGinn of Arlington Heights, shown in a still shot from her winning video, was one of 20 fans chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings. Cubs fan Jessie McGinn of Arlington Heights is one of 20 people chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings April 12. Carol Stream resident Melissa Hurd, a teacher at Still Middle School in Aurora, was one of the 20 Cubs fans chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC