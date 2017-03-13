Suburban fans get to present Cubs with World Series rings
Northwest Community Hospital nurse Jessie McGinn of Arlington Heights, shown in a still shot from her winning video, was one of 20 fans chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings. Cubs fan Jessie McGinn of Arlington Heights is one of 20 people chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings April 12. Carol Stream resident Melissa Hurd, a teacher at Still Middle School in Aurora, was one of the 20 Cubs fans chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC