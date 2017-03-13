Suburban fans get to present Cubs with World Series rings

Northwest Community Hospital nurse Jessie McGinn of Arlington Heights, shown in a still shot from her winning video, was one of 20 fans chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings. Cubs fan Jessie McGinn of Arlington Heights is one of 20 people chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings April 12. Carol Stream resident Melissa Hurd, a teacher at Still Middle School in Aurora, was one of the 20 Cubs fans chosen to present the players with their World Series championship rings next month.

