Sore arm makes Addison Russell a late scratch for Cubs
The shortstop had been penciled in the cleanup spot Sunday morning but the team decided to give him a day of precautionary rest after Russell took a pitch off his left arm, above the elbow, Saturday. In other aches and pains news, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has been absent from the lineup since Friday because of lower back stiffness, is expected to return for Tuesday's game against Team Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC