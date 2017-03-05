Sore arm makes Addison Russell a late...

Sore arm makes Addison Russell a late scratch for Cubs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The shortstop had been penciled in the cleanup spot Sunday morning but the team decided to give him a day of precautionary rest after Russell took a pitch off his left arm, above the elbow, Saturday. In other aches and pains news, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has been absent from the lineup since Friday because of lower back stiffness, is expected to return for Tuesday's game against Team Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb 13 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC