Sore arm makes Addison Russell a late scratch for Cubs

The shortstop had been penciled in the cleanup spot Sunday morning but the team decided to give him a day of precautionary rest after Russell took a pitch off his left arm, above the elbow, Saturday. In other aches and pains news, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has been absent from the lineup since Friday because of lower back stiffness, is expected to return for Tuesday's game against Team Italy.

