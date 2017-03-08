Schwarber's first HR powers Cubs over Rox

The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber socked his first home run of the spring, and the Rockies' Trevor Story hit his fourth, as Chicago rallied for a 4-3 victory over Colorado at Sloan Park on Saturday afternoon. -- Eloy Jimenez , a solo shot, and Ian Happ , a two-run blast -- off Rockies reliever Miguel Castro proved to be the difference.

