Schwarber's ability to catch a luxury for Cubs
Manager Joe Maddon wasn't ready to announce when Kyle Schwarber might catch in a Spring Training game. Just knowing that he'll have Schwarber on the Cubs' roster as the third catcher is comforting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC