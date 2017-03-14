Schwarber plan: An injury-free year
That should have been apparent last fall, when Schwarber came back from a major early season knee injury and willed his way into the lineup in time for the World Series, beating even the Cubs' own projections for his return. Schwarber continued working in the offseason, and he arrived at spring training saying he was 100 percent and ready to go.
