Saturday's recap: Cubs 9, Dodgers 3

Kris Bryant hit a grand slam during the Cubs ' five-run fourth inning, and Jeimer Candelario had an RBI triple and a double in a 9-3 victory over the Dodgers in front of 15,438 at Sloan Park on Saturday. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks allowed one hit and struck out one in two innings in his first start this spring for the Cubs .

