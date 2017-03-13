Ryu can't overcome quiet offense vs. Cubs
Eddie Butler threw four innings of one-hit ball in the Cubs' 4-0 win over the Dodgers on Thursday in a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series. Butler, acquired from the Rockies in February, is one of the starters the Cubs are looking at for insurance in case something happens to any of their starting five.
