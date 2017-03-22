Rozner: Dallas Green indeed built new Cubs tradition
Dallas Green had big plans when he took over as general manager of the Chicago Cubs in 1982, but he never got the opportunity to finish what he started. A few years ago while sitting in the visitors' dugout at Wrigley Field, Dallas Green surveyed the ballpark and pointed to the majestic light standards on the roof of the left-field grandstands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC