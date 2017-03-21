Rozner: Chicago Cubs' Happ can blame Epstein for numbers problem
Yeah, sure, they won a World Series in the face of much doubt about their five-year plan, and maybe seven remains more than six, but where are all these guys going to play? Ian Happ, for example, is destroying baseballs in Arizona this spring -- hitting .400-plus with an OPS over 1.200 -- and the way he's hitting, the 2015 first-round pick would find a place to play on most teams. Happ, a switch hitter, has played all three outfield positions in the minors, but Jason Heyward is in right and he's not leaving any time soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC