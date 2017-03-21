Rozner: Chicago Cubs' Happ can blame ...

Rozner: Chicago Cubs' Happ can blame Epstein for numbers problem

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Yeah, sure, they won a World Series in the face of much doubt about their five-year plan, and maybe seven remains more than six, but where are all these guys going to play? Ian Happ, for example, is destroying baseballs in Arizona this spring -- hitting .400-plus with an OPS over 1.200 -- and the way he's hitting, the 2015 first-round pick would find a place to play on most teams. Happ, a switch hitter, has played all three outfield positions in the minors, but Jason Heyward is in right and he's not leaving any time soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC