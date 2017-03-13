Rockies catcher Tom Murphy has a brok...

Rockies catcher Tom Murphy has a broken arm as Colorado injuries continue to mount

9 hrs ago

Rockies catcher Tom Murphy, once a near-lock to start the season on Colorado's roster, will instead miss four to six weeks after suffering a hairline fracture in his right forearm, manager Bud Black said Tuesday. Murphy broke his arm Saturday in a game against the Cubs when he collided with Anthony Rizzo's bat in the first while trying to throw to second base on a steal attempt.

Chicago, IL

