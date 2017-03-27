Reds incinerated by Cubs, also lose to Mariners in split-squad action
The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Afternoon Full of Awful, Debilitating Baseball Jesse Winker has already been optioned to AAA Louisville, but that didn't stop his solid Cactus League output from continuing. The sweet-swinging lefty got the start for the Cincinnati Reds in RF against the Chicago Cubs , and proceeded to go 2 for 4 with a dinger, a double, and a wall-scraping fly-out that was almost his second big fly of the afternoon.
