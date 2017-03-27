Reds incinerated by Cubs, also lose t...

Reds incinerated by Cubs, also lose to Mariners in split-squad action

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Afternoon Full of Awful, Debilitating Baseball Jesse Winker has already been optioned to AAA Louisville, but that didn't stop his solid Cactus League output from continuing. The sweet-swinging lefty got the start for the Cincinnati Reds in RF against the Chicago Cubs , and proceeded to go 2 for 4 with a dinger, a double, and a wall-scraping fly-out that was almost his second big fly of the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC