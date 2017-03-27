Now champs, stacked Chicago Cubs aim for World Series repeat

Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta warms up in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks pitches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.