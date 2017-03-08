Montgomery in race for Cubs' fifth starter job
Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery logged two innings and gave up one run with a strikeout against the Mariners on Thursday, as the competition for the fifth starter spot continues. "Right now, it's just about health," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before Thursday's Cactus League contest at Sloan Park.
