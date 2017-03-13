Kopech sparkles on crosstown stage vs...

Kopech sparkles on crosstown stage vs. Cubs

21 hrs ago Read more: Chicago White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The first Spring Training relief appearance by Michael Kopech also represented his introduction to the Cubs-White Sox crosstown rivalry during Based on Kopech's five strikeouts and one hit allowed over two innings, his performance piggybacking Derek Holland 's 4-plus inning start would be considered a success.

