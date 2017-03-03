Jon Lester Named Cubs' Opening Day St...

Jon Lester Named Cubs' Opening Day Starter

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

OCTOBER 30 Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs warms up before Game Five of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field "He's definitely earned it and deserves it", manager Joe Maddon said when making the announcement Thursday before the Cubs' spring game against the Cincinnati Reds. To virtually no one's surprise, left-hander Jon Lester was named the Cubs' starting pitcher for opening day on April 2 at St. Louis.

