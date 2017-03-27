Joe Maddon: DL not a consideration for Addison Russell
Shortstop Addison Russell believes his back has improved to the point where he could return to the Cubs lineup as soon as Wednesday. Russell will need to show some progress soon as the Cubs move closer to finalizing their 25-man roster by Sunday night's season opener at St. Louis, but manager Joe Maddon doesn't believe Russell could be placed on the 10-day disabled list.
