Indy area fans: The Cubs are on TV Tomorrow

The Cubs game tomorrow televised on WGN is being shown in the Indy area on subchannels of Channel 8 and 29.I believe these are the same channels carrying the WGN Blackhawk games. This is a FanPost and does not necessarily reflect the views of SB Nation or Al Yellon, managing editor .

Chicago, IL

