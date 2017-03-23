Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall ...

Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall leaves game with injury

Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall left Friday's spring training game with an injury in the bottom of the second inning. Chisenhall, playing right field, hit the right field wall while trying to track down a long fly ball off the bat of the Chicago Cubs' Munenori Kawasaki.

