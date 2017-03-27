How the NL Central shapes up behind the Chicago Cubs
Beginning with the 2015 postseason, when the Cubs picked off the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals in the postseason, the balance of power shifted in the Central. With the Cubs winning the World Series last year, the new order in the division looks like it's here to stay for a while.
