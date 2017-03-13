Hendricks eager to get Cubs' season s...

Hendricks eager to get Cubs' season started

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Cubs

In two weeks, the Cubs will break camp, and Kyle Hendricks said the players are eager to start the season and defend their World Series championship. "Last year, there was a ton of talk about embracing the target, all the expectations that were on us," said Hendricks, who allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five over four innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC